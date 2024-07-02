Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAY. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE DAY opened at $50.33 on Friday. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 152.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

