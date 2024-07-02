Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of DAY opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 152.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

