Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 9,474 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 5.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,227 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. 2,898,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

