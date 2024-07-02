Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.27. 897,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.28. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

