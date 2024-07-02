Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 3.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 131,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,159,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $954.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

