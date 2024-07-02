Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Danone Stock Up 1.3 %

DANOY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. 319,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

