Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Danone Stock Up 1.3 %
DANOY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. 319,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.48.
Danone Company Profile
