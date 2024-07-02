Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIFTY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

