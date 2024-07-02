CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.67. 718,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.36 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.24.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

