CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

