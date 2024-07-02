Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Increased to GBX 92 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.16) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CURY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 88.80 ($1.12).
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
