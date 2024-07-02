Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $272.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.13. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

