Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 141,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 699,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGEM

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.