Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. 2,522,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,997,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

