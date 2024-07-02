Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 159.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $202.81. 302,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,475. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

