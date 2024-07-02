Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 6,741 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $83,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 1,763,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,113. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

