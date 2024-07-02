Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.27 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $168.27 million and $6.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

