Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.2 %

CBRL stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 191.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

