CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PMTS) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$387.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.51.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

