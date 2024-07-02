Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104.37 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $104.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $6.86 or 0.00011073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

