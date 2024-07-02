Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 372441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

