Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

