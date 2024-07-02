Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.