Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.22

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07), with a volume of 2077194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.07. The company has a market cap of £28.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

