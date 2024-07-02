Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. 361,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

