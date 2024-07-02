Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.67

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.67 and last traded at $185.45, with a volume of 699190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.02.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 424.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 327,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.