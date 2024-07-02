Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 364.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,601. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

