Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,434 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,684. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

