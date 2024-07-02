ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 760,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

