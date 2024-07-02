Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 3,047 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 4,883,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,779. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

