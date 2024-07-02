Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day moving average is $293.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

