Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,917,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

