Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 25,249 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 690.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.19% of CSW Industrials worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 47.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 56.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $263.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.47 and a 200 day moving average of $233.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $274.00.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

