Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,754,000 after acquiring an additional 321,370 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 148,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.45. 3,927,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,501. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.