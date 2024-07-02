Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.80% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $35,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.00. 186,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

