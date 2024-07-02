Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 83.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.44. 819,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average is $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

