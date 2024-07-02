Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $788.96. 1,084,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,481. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $726.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

