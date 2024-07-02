Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,128.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $58.01. 87,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

