Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.67. 1,723,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

