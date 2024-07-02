Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 344 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $90.85. 4,390,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,309. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

