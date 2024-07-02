Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 32,344 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.16% of Progyny worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 16.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Progyny stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. 1,243,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

