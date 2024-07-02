Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.27% of Boot Barn worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $222,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BOOT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. 1,013,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $134.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

