Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

