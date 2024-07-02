Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

