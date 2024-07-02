Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 2,411,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,513,074. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

