Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEU traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,761. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.