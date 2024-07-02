Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. 5,417,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

