Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.02. The stock had a trading volume of 904,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,697. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.