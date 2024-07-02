Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.14% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $105.72.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

