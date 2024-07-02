Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 450,290 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

