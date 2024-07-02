Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 634,244 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,412,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 294,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,434. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

