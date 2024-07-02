Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,079 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,878. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

